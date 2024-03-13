NEW DELHI: Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency is a part of Telangana state. It's one of 17 parliamentary constituencies in the state. As of 2019, Malkajgiri is the largest Lok Sabha constituency by number of electors - 3,150,303. This constituency came into existence in 2008, following the implementation of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.

As a constituency of the South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, it first conducted elections in 2009. Its first Member of Parliament (MP) was Sarvey Sathyanarayana of the Indian National Congress. The new state of Telangana was created in 2014 by the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and this constituency became part of it. From 2014-2019, its MP was Malla Reddy, representing the Telugu Desam Party at the election. In 2016, Malla Reddy switched parties to represent the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The current MP of Malkajgiri is Revanth Reddy who represents the Indian National Congress.

Population Distribution And Voter Demographics

This constituency includes parts of Hyderabad and RangaReddy districts. The literacy rate here is 67.74%. According to the 2011 Census, SC voters are around 9.2%, ST voters are about 2.2%, and Muslim voters are approximately 8.8%. Rural voters make up 7.7% of the population, while urban voters are around 92.3%.

Key Statistics

As of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there are 3,150,313 voters in Malkajgiri. The constituency has 2,982 polling booths. Voter turnout was 49.6% in the 2019 Parliament Election and 54.4% in the 2018 Assembly Election.

Legislative Assembly Segments

Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven legislative assembly segments. These are Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar, and Secunderabad Cantt. (SC).

Members Of Parliament

In 2019, Anumula Revanth Reddy from INC represented the constituency. Before him, Ch Malla Reddy from TDP represented it in 2014, and Sarvey Sathyanarayana from INC in 2009.

Caste Equation

Based on population percentage, the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency has the following caste distribution: Christian - 0.5%, Muslim - 8.8%, SC - 9.2%, ST - 2.2%.

Current Political Scenario

Former state Chief Minister Revanth Reddy represented Malkajgiri until he took over as CM. After winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against a BRS candidate, Reddy gained significant influence in the constituency. With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there's a three-way contest between the Congress, BRS, and BJP.

Largest Constituency In India In Terms Of Voters

Malkajgiri is significant as it's the largest constituency in India in terms of voters. Key issues here include improving irrigation systems, agricultural facilities, employment creation, and infrastructure development. With a population exceeding 30 lakh and over 25 lakh eligible voters, Malkajgiri will play a crucial role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.