Election result out: MakeYouBig Media's hard work paid off, all the candidates for whom they worked won

The plan of Make You Big Media Pvt Ltd. has proved to be very effective for the candidates in the by-elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. All the candidates for whom Make You Big had strategized and worked in the elections have won. All have won the election with a better margin of votes.

In order to win the election, along with the stronghold of the candidate on the common voter, it is also essential for that candidate to have public relations, event management, online brand management, and promotion. Apart from these, the reach of the candidate to the common people through various mediums of social media is also very important. Winning the election becomes doubtful if a candidate doesn't care about the mentioned political strategies. Leading PR agency MakeYouBig Media works wholeheartedly in favor of the candidate it takes up.

In the municipal elections held in Delhi, Make You Big worked for the former Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation and BJP's Ward 120, Kamaljit Sehrawat from Dwarka B, BJP candidate from Najafgarh Ward 127, Amit Kharkhari and Independent candidate from Ward 126, Issapur, K Meena Tarun. The company worked with complete dedication in favor of its clients. The result of this was that all the candidates won the election.

Make You Big worked in favor of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Akash Saxena in the Rampur assembly by-election held in Uttar Pradesh. Akash Saxena's image was pro-Hindu and anti-Muslim in the region. The PR firm worked on his image and removed his anti-Muslim image using various social media platforms. The result was that many Muslim leaders came in support of Saxena within a few days. Even Azam Khan's supporter and his media in-charge Fasahat Ali Sanu left Samajwadi Party and joined BJP. After this, the process of Muslim leaders leaving SP and joining the BJP started. This helped a lot in improving the image of Akash Saxena and he was able to win the election with massive votes. This is why Akash Saxena has praised the work done by Make You Big Media through a video bite posted on social media.

Branding plays a major role

Branding has historically played a big role in the political process. It helps the party and candidates win the election. It is only because of branding that the candidate and the party have a deeper penetration among the voters, which is not easy for any party or candidate to break. Make You Big Media runs various social media campaigns for its candidate and does such a branding that the rival candidate fails to compete. Make You Big has mastered this task.

Make You Big has a team of professionals

Ashish Gupta, Founder & Director of MakeYouBig Media Pvt Ltd, says that his company has an excellent team of specialist professionals. This team gathers with full loyalty and honesty in favor of whichever candidate it takes up. This dedication and passion continue till positive results are achieved. The result of this is that once any candidate or party avails the services of Make You Big, they are eager to take their services every time.

Make You Big has its own software

Ashish Gupta explains that Make You Big has its own software through which they directly connect with voters in favor of its candidates through booth management, war room, call center, etc. The company uses its network to set up a team of new workers at every booth in the constituency to rectify its shortcomings.

