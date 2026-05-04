Assembly Election Result 2026: Step-by-step guide to track results on official ECI portal

Assembly Election Result 2026: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made available a one-stop digital solution that allows citizens to check in on live developments at any point in time. With millions watching their numbers rise or fall across Assam and beyond, the ECI site remains by far the best source of accurate information.

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How to check the results online

For reliable and close-to-live data on the voting process in 2026:

Navigate to the website: Go to the official Election Commission of India website that features election results.

Find "results": Find the "Results" tab on the homepage.

Choose your state: Select the appropriate state in question – e.g., Assam.

View options: Toggle between the lead standings by constituencies, specific candidates, and political parties.

What information will you be able to find?

The platform of ECI aims to provide an all-round breakdown of the mandate:

Constituency results: Up-to-date tallies for each individual constituency.

Candidates' results: Real-time data on those leading in the race and winners of seats.

Margins of victory: Information about how many votes separate the leading candidates.

Party performance: A macro-level analysis of the performance of major parties/alliances in the state overall.

Why use the official ECI portal?

There might be many media houses that provide projections, but the official site of the ECI will give us the correct numbers:

Direct feed : The data on the website is directly fed from official counting centres which rules out any possibility of speculation.

: The data on the website is directly fed from official counting centres which rules out any possibility of speculation. Correct information : As opposed to the unofficial trackers and updates on social media sites, the official portal gives the accurate and correct information, which forms the basis of announcements made by the commission.

: As opposed to the unofficial trackers and updates on social media sites, the official portal gives the accurate and correct information, which forms the basis of announcements made by the commission. Traffic handling: Even though the high traffic flow may cause delays in opening the web pages, the website has been programmed to handle heavy traffic.

Tips to avoid delay in updates

To ensure that you get timely updates on the counting of votes:

Make sure that your connection is reliable.

In case you cannot open the webpage due to traffic, try refreshing it or wait for some time before trying again.

Refer to the "As Of" mentioned at the top of the page to make sure that you have checked the latest round of the counting.