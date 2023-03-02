Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: CHECK Full List Of Winners, Constituency-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, LEFT, TIPRA
Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, LEFT, TIPRA: The Bharatiya Janata Party and its partners appeared to be winning Tripura's elections handily at first glance, but as the vote counted down, the BJP+'s advantage shrank as the Left Front-Congress coalition and the TIPRA party picked up seats. The BJP is currently dominating in over 20 seats, TIPRA Motha is leading in over 13 seats, and the CPI(M) and Congress parties are leading in 10 and 5 seats, respectively, according to recent trends on the ground. In two districts, other candidates are in the lead.
- Today will see the results of the 60 Tripura Assembly constituencies that held elections.
- By the close of the day on March 2, the Election Commission will announce the Tripura Election Result 2023.
- According to early trends, the BJP is leading in Tripura by winning 30 of the state's 60 seats.
Trending Photos
Counting of Votes for the Tripura assembly election started today. For the Tripura Assembly, which has a total of 60 seats, there are 21 counting locations. At the Umakanta Academy, which is situated in the heart of the city of Agartala, a total of 14 assembly constituencies will be counted. In this census centre, Chief Minister Manik Saha's fate will be determined. Additionally, the most soughted constituency Agartala Assembly will be counted here. At Sonamura High Girls School, Pratima Bhowmik, a Union Minister of State and BJP candidate for the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency, will have her destiny determined. This counting centre will conduct the counting for a total of four assembly districts.
There are slightly more than 28 lakh electors overall. There will be a total of 259 applicants chosen, 22 of whom are women. There were 3337 total voting locations, 1128 of which were sensitive ones. voter turnout in this race was about 87%. 4% less than the most recent assembly elections. In this territory, there are three candidates running for office. The governing BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), are on one side, and the Left-Congress coalition, Tipramotha, is on the other. Trinamool Congress has some fighting spirit.
Tripura Election Results 2023: Performance Of Top Contenders
Sushanta Deb of the BJP defeats Pratha Pratim Majumder of the CPM to capture the Bishalgarh constituency.
After the final round of voting, CPM candidate Nayan Sarkar defeated Krishnadhan Das, a sitting MLA for the BJP, by a majority of 1854 votes in the Bamutia constituency of Northern Agartala. Das received 17,665 ballots compared to Sarkar's 19519 votes.
Town Bordowali is won by Tripura's chief minister Manik Saha.
Ratan Lal Nath (BJP) wins Mohanpur constituency.
Congressman Sudip Roy Barman is leading from Agartala.
Surajit Datta, a BJP contender, is in the lead for the Ramnagar seat. From the Ramnagar constituency, independent nominee Purushuttam Roy Barman is in last place.
On March 22, the current Tripura Legislative Assembly sitting will come to an end. Therefore, the state's administration should be fully established before then. Here you can see all the information about which party gets how many seats in Tripura Chunav Results in 2023 out of 60 assembly constituencies. Also, the complete details of which MLAs have been elected from which constituencies can also be seen on the page below.
Exit Polls Survey
According to exit surveys, the BJP and its allies are likely to keep control of Tripura. According to exit surveys, the BJP and its partner IPFT are predicted to win about 32 of the state's 60 seats, or just over the majority threshold of 31. The BJP-led NDA won a healthy majority in the 2018 assembly elections, taking home 44 of the 60 seats. The 25-year rule of the CPM-led Left Front came to an end when the BJP gained 35 seats on its own. Congress, the state's major opposition party since the 1970s, was unsuccessful in winning even one seat.
Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, LEFT, TIPRA
|S.NO
|Constituency Name
|Winning Candidate’s Name and Party Name
|1
|Simna (ST)
|Brishaketu Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
|2
|Mohanpur
|Ratan Lal Nath (BJP) WON
|3
|Bamutia (SC)
|Nayan Sarkar (Left) WON
|4
|Barjala (SC)
|Sudip Sarkar (Left) Leading
|5
|Khayerpur
|Ratan Chakraborty (BJP) Leading
|6
|Agartala
|Sudip Roy Barman (Cong) Leading
|7
|Ramnagar
|Surajit Datta (BJP) Leading
|8
|Town Bordowali
|Manik Saha ( BJP) WON
|9
|Banamalipur
|Gopal Chandra Roy (Cong) Leading
|10
|Majlishpur
|Sushanta Chowdhury (BJP) Leading
|11
|Mandaibazar(ST)
|Swapna Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
|12
|Takarjala (ST)
|Biswajit Kalai (TIPRA) Leading
|13
|Pratapgarh (SC)
|Ramu Das (Left) Leading
|14
|Badharghat (SC)
|Mina Rani Sarkar (BJP) Leading
|15
|Kamalasagar
|Antara Sarkar Deb (BJP) Leading
|16
|Bishalgarh
|Sushanta Deb (BJP) Leading
|17
|Golaghati (ST)
|Manab Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
|18
|Suryamaninagar
|Ram Prasad Paul (BJP) Leading
|19
|Charilam (ST)
|Jishnu Dev Varma (BJP) Leading
|20
|Boxanagar
|Samsul Haque (Left) Leading
|21
|Nalchar (SC)
|Kishor Barman (BJP) Leading
|22
|Sonamura
|Shyamal Chakraborty (Left) Leading
|23
|Dhanpur
|Pratima Bhoumik (BJP) Leading
|24
|Ramchandraghat(ST)
|Ranjit Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
|25
|Khowai
|Nirmal Biswas (Left) Leading
|26
|Asharambari(ST)
|Animesh Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
|27
|Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar
|Pinaki Das Chowdhury (BJP) Leading
|28
|Teliamura
|Kalyani Saha Roy (BJP) Leading
|29
|Krishnapur (ST)
|Bikash Debbarma (BJP) Leading
|30
|Bagma (ST)
|Ram Pada Jamatia (BJP) Leading
|31
|Radhakishorpur
|Pranajit Singha Roy (BJP) Leading
|32
|Matarbari
|Abhishek Debroy (BJP) Leading
|33
|Kakraban-Salgarh (SC)
|Jitendra Majumder (BJP) Leading
|34
|Rajnagar (SC)
|Swapna Majumdar (BJP) Leading
|35
|Belonia
|Dipankar Sen (Left) Leading
|36
|Santirbazar (ST)
|Pramod Reang (BJP) Leading
|37
|Hrishyamukh
|Asoke Ch. Mitra (Left) Leading
|38
|Jolaibari (ST)
|Sukla Charan Noatia (IPFT) Leading
|39
|Manu (ST)
|Mailafru Mog (BJP) Leading
|40
|Sabroom
|Jitendra Chaudhury (BJP) Leading
|41
|Ampinagar (ST)
|Pathan Lal Jamatia (TIPRA) Leading
|42
|Amarpur
|Ranjit Das (BJP) Leading
|43
|Karbook (ST)
|Sanjoy Manik Tripura (TIPRA) Leading
|44
|Raima Valley(ST)
|Nandita Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
|45
|Kamalpur
|Manoj Kanti Deb (BJP) Leading
|46
|Surma (SC)
|Swapna Das Paul ( BJP) Leading
|47
|Ambassa (ST)
|Chitta Ranjan Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
|48
|Karmachhara(ST)
|Paul Dangshu (TIPRA) Leading
|49
|Chawamanu(ST)
|Sambhu Lal Chakma (BJP) Leading
|50
|Pabiachhara(SC)
|Satyaban Das (Cong) Leading
|51
|Fatikroy (SC)
|Sudhangshu Das (BJP) Leading
|52
|Chandipur
|Tinku Roy (BJP) Leading
|53
|Kailashahar
|Birajit Sinha (Cong) Leading
|54
|Kadamtala-Kurti
|Dilip Tanti (BJP) Leading
|55
|Bagbassa
|Jadab Lal Debnath (BJP) Leading
|56
|Dharmanagar
|Biswa Bandhu Sen (BJP) Leading
|57
|Jubarajnagar
|Sailendra Chandra Nath (Left) Leading
|58
|Panisagar
|Binay Bhushan Das (BJP) Leading
|59
|Pencharthal (ST)
|Santana Chakma (BJP) Leading
|60
|Kanchanpur (ST)
|Bimanjoy Reang (IND) Leading
In India, there will be Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Naturally, the party that does well in the state assembly elections is thought to be far ahead in the national general elections.
Live Tv
More Stories