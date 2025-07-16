Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2932745https://zeenews.india.com/india/electoral-roll-rivision-not-solution-to-demographic-change-in-assam-himanta-biswa-sarma-2932745.html
NewsIndia
HIMANTA BISWA SHARMA

Electoral Roll Rivision Not Solution To Demographic Change In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Amid the turmoil over electoral roll revision in Bihar ahead of assembly polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that demographic changes in the state can't be addressed solely through legal measures like voter list revisions or the NRC.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Electoral Roll Rivision Not Solution To Demographic Change In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Image: ANI

Amid the turmoil over electoral roll revision in Bihar ahead of assembly polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that demographic changes in the state can't be addressed solely through legal measures like voter list revisions or the NRC.

According to the Indian Express report, Sarma has requested that the NRC, currently pending since 2019, be considered an admissible document for the SIR of electoral rolls once finalised, potentially delaying the SIR process.

“We have had NRC here. We don’t know what will happen here (regarding voter list revision), but there is no mechanism (to identify foreigners) in South Salmara-Mankachar, Hailakandi (districts bordering Bangladesh). Our problems need an Assamese kind of solution, an indigenous solution…. Some anganwadi worker inside a village, some gaon panchayat secretary had the responsibility of making the NRC for their particular village. How can they call their own relatives in the village foreigners?… Assam’s problem cannot be compared to that in any other state; it has to be improved as we keep battling them,” he said.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK