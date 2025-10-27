Second Phase Of SIR To Be Held In 12 States, Voter Lists To Freeze Tonight: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said that electoral rolls in states where the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being conducted will be frozen tonight.
Trending Photos
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday that the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be conducted in 12 States and Union Territories, and the voter lists for these regions will be frozen tonight. He added that voters will later be issued unique enumeration forms containing all necessary details.
CEC Kumar said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will begin tomorrow in 12 States and Union Territories, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv