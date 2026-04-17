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NewsIndiaDelhi e-Bus fleet hits 4,500: CM Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new electric buses & Delhi-Rohtak service
DELHI ELECTRIC BUSES FLEET

Delhi e-Bus fleet hits 4,500: CM Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new electric buses & Delhi-Rohtak service

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new electric buses, taking the city's green fleet to over 4,500. New Delhi-Rohtak interstate e-bus service launched along with Madanpur Khadar terminal. Target: 7,000 e-buses by end of 2026.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi e-Bus fleet hits 4,500: CM Rekha Gupta flags off 200 new electric buses & Delhi-Rohtak serviceChief Minister Rekha Gupta has flagged off 200 zero-emission buses from East Vinod Nagar Depot.

In a step forward towards achieving greener transport for the capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has flagged off 200 zero-emission buses from East Vinod Nagar Depot on Friday, August 25, 2019. With these buses, Delhi's e-bus fleet will now consist of more than 4,500 vehicles, solidifying its status as one of the premier cities in the country regarding green mobility.

In addition to this launch, the Chief Minister also announced new infrastructure projects and an interstate bus service that will revamp the National Capital Region's transport system.

Interstate connectivity expansion — New Delhi to Rohtak E-Bus service

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As part of expanding green transport beyond the city, CM Gupta has launched a new interstate electric bus service between Delhi and Rohtak. The service will run from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Peeragarhi, providing comfortable and environmentally friendly transportation for the many individuals who commute daily from Delhi to Haryana.

Two important infrastructure projects were also dedicated to the public as part of the day's launch:

Madanpur Khadar Bus Terminal: A new bus terminal adjacent to the Kalindi Kunj Metro Station designed to improve local transit.

A new service area built to enhance customer satisfaction while streamlining operations at East Vinod Nagar's DTC depot.

As part of the "Vision 2026" initiative, the government plans to add 7,000 electric buses by December 31, 2026.

CM Rekha Gupta reiterated the government's commitment to a 100% electric public transport system: "By introducing our new electric vehicle policy along with attractive subsidies we will deliver clean transportation solutions to all residents."

Among the dignitaries participating in the events were Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh and several senior members of government staff – all representing an important step toward the government’s long-term target of having a 100% electric bus fleet serving Delhi by 2029.

Key features of the new fleet include the following:

* A range of 12-meter-long air-conditioned low-floor buses, with a comprehensive approach to safety and 101% commitment to customer service.
* Safety features include CCTV cameras and panic buttons for passenger safety.
* GPS-enabled real-time bus location via the ‘One Delhi’ application.
* Extruded curbs designed to accommodate people with disabilities with designated seating areas.

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