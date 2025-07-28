Advertisement
]Electric Shock Triggers Panic In Uttar Pradesh Temple: 2 Dead, 29 Injured After

In a shocking incident, two devotees were killed while 29 others were injured in the early hours of Monday due to a stampede-like situation that broke out at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district.  

Jul 28, 2025
The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 27 and 28, when a large number of devotees had assembled for the 'Jalabhishek' at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple in the Haidergarh area during a religious ritual, triggered by panic caused by an electric shock within the temple premises.

The Barabanki Police police stated that the incident occurred after a monkey tugged at an electric wire, causing it to fall on a tin shed. 

As per Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, the panic was triggered when a group of monkeys jumped onto an overhead electric wire, which subsequently broke and fell on the temple shed.

This led to a sudden electric current passing through the structure, sparking fear and confusion among the devotees. After knowing the news, the devotees started rushing in all different directions, which resulted in a stampede.

Two devotees reportedly died on the spot, while others injured were taken to the district hospital for advanced care.

"All except one patient brought to the Haidergarh Community Health Centre have been discharged," said Barabanki Chief Medical Officer Awadhesh Kumar Yadav, IANS reported.

A similar incident was reported on Sunday in Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple, where eight people were killed and 30 others injured in a stampede.

