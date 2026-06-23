/Electrical fires in summer: The silent killer behind Delhi and lucknow tragedies – Household hacks that can save your life

Electrical fires in summer: Two devastating fires in India, occurring within weeks of each other, have killed nearly 40 people and raised one urgent question: Why do buildings keep burning down, and why does summer make it so much worse?
On June 3, a fire broke out in a five-storey building in Delhi's Hauz Rani area, killing at least 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals. Initial investigations suggest the blaze may have been caused by an electrical short circuit or a cylinder-related incident in a restaurant located on the ground floor.
Just a few weeks later, another major fire tragedy struck in Lucknow's Aliganj area. At least 18 people, most of them between 20 and 24 years old, lost their lives after a fire broke out in a commercial building that housed a coaching centre and a gaming zone.
Both incidents share a chilling pattern: overloaded buildings, limited exits, and the deadly speed at which fire spreads when electrical systems fail under pressure.
Why summer is most dangerous season for electrical fires
India's peak summer months push electrical infrastructure to its breaking point. Air conditioners, coolers, refrigerators, and fans run around the clock, all on wiring that, in many older buildings, was never designed to handle such loads. Approximately 60% of fires originate from electrical causes, with overloading being a significant contributing factor, alongside short circuits and overheating. When circuits carry more current than they are designed for, wires can heat up dangerously.
Heat makes everything worse. As wires age, insulation deteriorates, creating opportunities for short circuits that can trigger fires. In India's diverse climate, from coastal humidity to extreme heat, insulation faces accelerated wear and tear.
What made Hauz Rani and Aliganj fire so deadly
In the Hauz Rani fire incident, flames believed to have originated in the basement or on the ground floor spread rapidly through the narrow structure, trapping occupants in smoke-filled rooms. A woman carrying a young child reportedly jumped from the third floor.
In Lucknow, many of the victims were trapped on the second floor of the building, where students were attending classes at an animation centre. Several people jumped from the building, which was completely gutted by the fire. Rescue teams had to drill two large openings into the building to gain access while the blaze was still raging.
Both fires highlight a structural problem: commercial buildings in India routinely house multiple businesses across several floors, often with a single staircase and no sprinkler systems, a potentially dangerous combination.
Warning signs you should never ignore
Frequent flickering lights accompanied by a burning smell can indicate an electrical fire hazard caused by loose connections, faulty wiring, or overloaded circuits. Circuit breakers that trip repeatedly without being repaired can also increase the risk of electrical fires.
If you notice either of these warning signs in your home, office, or any building you visit regularly, treat them as serious safety concerns rather than minor inconveniences.
How to keep yourself and your family safe
The recent fire incidents in Delhi's Hauz Rani and Lucknow's Aliganj areas have once again highlighted the importance of electrical fire safety. As electrical appliances, charging devices, and power connections become a bigger part of daily life, understanding basic fire safety measures can help people reduce risks and respond quickly during emergencies.
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