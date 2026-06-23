Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Electrical fires in summer: The silent killer behind Delhi and lucknow tragedies – Household hacks that can save your life

Electrical fires in summer: The silent killer behind Delhi and lucknow tragedies – Household hacks that can save your life

Electrical fires in summer: India's peak summer months push electrical infrastructure to its breaking point. Air conditioners, coolers, refrigerators, and fans run around the clock, all on wiring that, in many older buildings, was never designed to handle such loads.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Saurav Suman
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Electrical fires in summer: The silent killer behind Delhi and lucknow tragedies – Household hacks that can save your life

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Messi creates history, Mbappe breaks record: FIFA World Cup Day 12
FIFA World Cup 20269 min ago
2
casual wear10 min ago
3
electrical fires in summer12 min ago
4
Avni Kejriwal15 min ago
5
Oracle27 min ago