हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Electrician dies of electrocution at Haryana Power Minister's house

Ashok Pradhan, a member of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and a temporary PWD employee alleged that the ambulance did not reach on time, reported ANI.

Electrician dies of electrocution at Haryana Power Minister&#039;s house
Image credit: Twitter

Chandigarh: An electrician died of electrocution at the residence of Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in Chandigarh Sector-3.

"We received a call that a person has been electrocuted at the house of Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in Sector 3. The injured was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Action is being taken in the matter," Karan Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Chandigarh told ANI.

Ashok Pradhan, a member of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and a temporary PWD employee, said that the electrician had gone to the residence of the Minister to fix an air cooler. He alleged that the ambulance did not reach on time.

Demanding justice for his colleague, Pradhan said starting Monday, all employees of the Minister`s house and PWD (temporary and permanent) will sit on a protest at the MLA hostel until justice is served. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HaryanaRanjit Singh Chautala
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee will be a gamechanger: Shatrughan Sinha after landslide win in Asansol

Must Watch

PT11M3S

Raj Thackeray will recite Hanuman Chalisa, Uddhav will organize Maha Aarti