'Electrifying Workout': Man Performs Pull-Ups On Live Wires In Viral Video — WATCH

A man took his passion for exercise and fitness to an absurd level by performing pull-ups on what seems to be live power cables. A video of the act went viral on social media and left users surprised. The video was shared on the social media platform Instagram by Fitness Haven, leaving users stunned.

In the video, the man can be seen gripping the overhead wires and effortlessly pulling himself up. He seemed unbothered by the fact that one wrong move could have proved to be fatal for him. Several users on social media were seen unimpressed by the man’s actions, calling it dangerous. "This is so dangerous," a user wrote, while another user wondered, "How did he get there?"

Many users on the Internet found the funny side of it and gave hilarious comments on the video. "That must be one electrifying workout," a user said, while another added that he is "going to be 'shocked' by massive gains." "He is training for the next life," a user said. Another user added, "Unlimited 'power.'

The video went viral to such an extent that the comment section was flooded with memes.