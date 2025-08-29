Elephant Finds Skull Of Its Own Kind — What Happens Next Is Heartbreaking | Watch Video

Elephants are known to be among the smartest and most emotional animals. Like humans, they experience joy, love, grief, anger, compassion, and empathy. PBS Nature notes that their strongest display of emotion is grief they never forget loved ones and often mourn them for years.

Now, there’s new proof of this. A recent viral video shows a giant elephant getting visibly emotional after discovering the skull of one of its kind.

A video on Instagram shows an elephant walking up to a skull and gently touching it with its trunk. Realising it belonged to another elephant possibly an ancestor it runs around in distress, trumpeting loudly in grief.

“It’s always great to discover something new after spending endless hours in the African bush. We’d heard about elephants reacting to elephant skulls but hadn’t seen it ourselves. Until the end of an incredible wildlife drive at Misava Safari Camp," the post caption reads.

Further it added, “It had just begun to sprinkle lightly at the end of our trip as we approached the resort, but just before we arrived, we noticed this elephant closely scrutinising an old elephant skull that had been there for years. Her reaction was equally intense and surprising. This is why Africa is so beautiful. You never know what you might see next. You just know it’ll be something special."

Going by the caption, the video is from Klaserie Private Game Reserve, South Africa.

As soon as the clip was shared online, it captured the audience’s attention and many were left impressed by the Jumbo’s emotional intelligence. An Instagram user wrote, “Hearing her trumpet like this brought me to tears I can hear the pain and love she feels. I can’t imagine how it must feel in person."

Another one expressed his opinion and said, “They are extremely emotionally intelligent and possess a level of consciousness that we cannot comprehend. She may have felt a great connection to the elephant to whom that skull belonged, and she may have even realised how he or she had died, resulting in this intense emotional response. I have a question: were the tusks missing from the skull? Because her reaction looks to be one of horror and shock."

“Beautiful that she knows how to grieve," one of them shared. A user wrote, “Elephants are curious, perfect, Intelligent, emotional creatures. The engineers of the ecosystem."

A comment reads, “They feel, and they feel deeply."

Heartwarming videos of Elephants often grab the viewers’ attention online. Recently, a clip of a baby elephant reuniting with his mother at the Kaziranga National Park went viral.