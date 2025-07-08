Elephant’s Emotional Moment Goes Viral, Calf Reunites With Mother In Kaziranga | VIDEO

An adorable moment of a lost elephant calf being reunited with its mother in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has gone viral on social media, melting the hearts of netizens. The calf had wandered away from its herd, prompting a swift rescue operation by forest officials on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the video of the elephant calf running on the road and then walking away with its mother. In the post, he wrote that the baby got separated from its herd but was rescued by the officials.

“Because everyone deserves motherly affection! An elephant calf, which wandered off its herd, was swiftly rescued by Officials of @kaziranga_ & CWRC and reunited it with its mother & herd.”

Forest Officials’ Swift Action

According to Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the forest patrol team was informed by residents at Borjuri Basti in Bokakhat at around 4 am on Saturday. The villagers alerted them that an elephant calf had been left behind while the herd was making its way back into the park via the Veroni corridor.

ANI quoted Ghosh as saying, “The patrolling party immediately responded to the situation and reached the spot, where another team from Agoratoli Range had also arrived. Upon arrival, we observed the calf running around a paddy field, moving towards the tea garden area in Sapjuri. The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) rescue team was promptly informed, and they joined our efforts to safely capture the calf.”

She added, "The calf was successfully rescued and transported to CWRC for a preliminary examination to assess its health status. Fortunately, the examination revealed that the calf was fully healthy, with no signs of injury, disability, or disease. Given the calf's healthy condition, it was deemed essential to reunite it with its mother and herd as soon as possible.”

“To facilitate this, the calf was taken to the Veroni area, which is a known corridor for elephant movement in and out of the park. Two departmental elephants were deployed to track the movement of the herd,” she continued.

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve further added that, at around 8:30 am, the mother elephant responded to the calf's calls and emerged from the park.

