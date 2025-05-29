Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration As Special Government Employee
Elon Musk ends role in Trump’s DOGE initiative, thanking Trump and expressing confidence in government efficiency mission’s lasting impact.
Trending Photos
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced his departure from the Trump administration as a Special Government Employee. He led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative aimed at curbing federal waste and streamlining operations.
In a post on X, Musk thanked President Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending, expressing confidence in the DOGE mission's future impact.
"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Elon Musk said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv