Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration As Special Government Employee

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced his departure from the Trump administration as a Special Government Employee. He led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative aimed at curbing federal waste and streamlining operations.

In a post on X, Musk thanked President Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending, expressing confidence in the DOGE mission's future impact.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Elon Musk said.