Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2907661https://zeenews.india.com/india/elon-musk-exits-trump-administration-as-special-government-employee-2907661.html
NewsIndia
ELON MUSK

Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration As Special Government Employee

Elon Musk ends role in Trump’s DOGE initiative, thanking Trump and expressing confidence in government efficiency mission’s lasting impact.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 07:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration As Special Government Employee Image: Social Media (X)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced his departure from the Trump administration as a Special Government Employee. He led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative aimed at curbing federal waste and streamlining operations. 

In a post on X, Musk thanked President Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending, expressing confidence in the DOGE mission's future impact.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Elon Musk said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK