Tech billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its 11th Starship rocket from Texas, United States, on Tuesday (IST). According to SpaceX, this was the final flight of the second-generation Starship and first-generation Super Heavy booster, as well as the final launch from the current configuration of Pad 1.

In a statement, SpaceX emphasised that "every major objective of the flight test was achieved." It added that the flight test kicked off with Super Heavy igniting all 33 Raptor engines and ascending over the Gulf.

"The successful first-stage ascent was followed by a hot-staging maneuver, with Starship’s upper stage igniting its six Raptor engines to continue its flight to space," it added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Subsequently, following stage separation, the Super Heavy booster completed its boostback burn to put it on a course to a pre-planned splashdown zone off the coast of Texas.

Watch The Splashdown Moment Of SpaceX's 'Super Heavy' Here:

Super Heavy reportedly hovered above the water before shutting down its engines and splashing down.

The statement also mentioned that the Starship guided to the pre-planned splashdown zone in the Indian Ocean, thus "executing a landing flip, landing burn, and soft splashdown."

Super Heavy has splashed down in the Gulf of America, gathering data for the next generation booster pic.twitter.com/o72ciKBZYm — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2025

According to SpaceX, the booster successfully executed a "unique landing burn" planned for use on the next-generation booster.

In another post on the official SpaceX account on X, it confirmed the "Successful deployment of all KF-03 satellites confirmed."

What's Next?

The SpaceX statement clarified that the focus will now be on the next generation of Starship and Super Heavy, with multiple vehicles currently in active build and preparing for tests.