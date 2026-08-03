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Embassy REIT faces another legal battle: Why SEBI rules and board roles are under lens

The plea also seeks judicial examination of the role played by the trustee and institutional investors during the period in question. The SEBI has told the Bombay High Court that it is examining the issues and will file its detailed response on affidavit.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 04:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 04:15 AM IST
Embassy REIT faces another legal battle: Why SEBI rules and board roles are under lens

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Embassy REIT faces another legal battle: Why SEBI rules and board roles are under lens
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