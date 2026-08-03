/Embassy REIT faces another legal battle: Why SEBI rules and board roles are under lens

New Delhi: A new petition before the Bombay High Court has brought new regulatory issues around Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), with an investor seeking examination of oversight by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), trustee responsibilities, board governance and the role of institutional investors associated with the REIT.
Filed by Shashank Garg, the writ petition seeks scrutiny of the SEBI, the REIT’s sponsor and manager, its trustee, certain independent directors and institutional investors who had board representation during the period mentioned in the plea.
The petition comes while the court is hearing an earlier writ petition involving similar regulatory issues. The SEBI has told the High Court that it is examining the matter and will submit its detailed response through an affidavit.
The new plea raises issues over the requirement under SEBI’s REIT Regulations that entities and individuals associated with a REIT must continue to meet “fit and proper person” standards.
According to the petitioner, amendments introduced in 2021 changed the regulatory rules for assessing the continued eligibility of certain persons associated with the sponsor and manager of a REIT. The petitioner has alleged that SEBI did not enforce these requirements during the period under review.
The plea also claims that details related to the petitioner’s interpretation of the amended rules were not disclosed to the SEBI or public unitholders through regular compliance filings.
The petition also raises issues about institutional investors that had nominee directors on the REIT board. It names investment vehicles associated with Kotak Real Estate Fund and Bain Capital, saying they had board representatives while holding a major stake in the REIT and later reduced their holdings during the period mentioned in the plea.
The petitioner has argued that these circumstances require examination from a governance and disclosure perspective. The investment vehicles associated with the two investors have also been included among the respondents in the court proceedings.
The plea has referred to Arvind Kathpalia and stated that he initially served as a nominee director representing institutional investors before becoming an independent director after changes in the shareholding structure.
According to the petition, the circumstances around this transition need review in the context of board responsibilities and the role played by institutional nominees during the relevant period.
The petition has also examined the Axis Trustee, arguing that the statutory trustee under the REIT regulations has an independent responsibility to assess regulatory compliance.
Garg has claimed that the trustee should not rely only on information provided by the REIT manager and has sought examination of the trustee’s approach during the period mentioned in the plea.
Another issue raised in the petition relates to SEBI’s April 2026 amendments to the “fit and proper” rules. The petitioner has questioned the removal of the chargesheet-based criterion that was part of the earlier regulatory structure.
The plea argues that the later amendment cannot decide the legal position applicable during the period when the previous rules were in force.
The allegations and legal arguments made in the petition are yet to be decided by the High Court. SEBI’s detailed response, which is expected to be submitted on affidavit, will form part of the ongoing proceedings.
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