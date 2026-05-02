Extremely severe alert | Nationwide Mobile Alert Drill: Why your phone is beeping; DoT and NDMA conduct nationwide drill

Extremely severe alert: Millions of mobile phone users in India received the 'Extremely Severe Alert' on Saturday after the Government of India launched its native Cell Broadcast emergency alerting system.

Nationwide Test: The test, resulting in loud alarm sirens and vibrations in handsets, marked a successful trial of the nation's new immediate disaster warning system.

Home-Grown Technology: SACHET

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Saturday, the Indian Government officially launched its indigenous system on May 2, 2026, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Developer: The system operates under SACHET (Integrated Alert System), an application developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

International Standards: It adopts the global standards of Common Alerting Protocol as recommended by International Telecommunications Union (ITU)

Coverage: Currently, it covers all the 36 states and union territories in India.

ALSO READ | Namo Cruise to begin services on Delhi's river Yamuna this month: Details of routes, ticket rates, and time slots unveiled

Large-Scale Disasters Management

Before this launch, the disaster management agencies in India have used this platform to send out vital information on a large-scale basis.

Volume: To date, there have been over 134 billion SMS alerts.

Variety: These alerts are in more than 19 Indian languages, including alerts on natural disasters and cyclones.

Cell broadcast vs. traditional SMS

The recently launched Cell Broadcast technology comes with numerous benefits compared to traditional SMS alerts for public safety purposes.

Immediate alert: Contrary to normal messages, these alerts have the capability to override phone settings and generate a loud siren alongside an alert message on the screen.

Silent mode exception: The alert system can still communicate with the user despite the phone being set in silent or 'do not disturb' mode.

Wide-ranging alerts: The alert system is programmed to send alerts during natural calamities (earthquakes, tsunamis, thunder) and human-caused emergencies (gas leaks, chemical danger).

Broad public access

With the system gaining full functionality, it will be able to provide broad access through mass communication by sending alerts to all mobile devices irrespective of personal settings. The government restated that today's alert was only a trial and did not require any public action.

ALSO READ | Jabalpur boat tragedy: Chilling testimonies reveal ZERO safety protocols followed; gas cutters used to rip open submerged hull