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Emergency-era ghost return to SC to haunt govt: Does Article 358 strip your free speech?

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard petitions challenging the police action and restrictions imposed around the October 10 protest.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
Emergency-era ghost return to SC to haunt govt: Does Article 358 strip your free speech?

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Emergency-era ghost return to SC to haunt govt: Does Article 358 strip your free speech?
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