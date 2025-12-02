Advertisement
NewsIndia
INDIGO FLIGHT BOMB THREAT

IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport After Bomb Threat

A Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight received a bomb threat, and an emergency landing was made at the Mumbai Airport. Further details are awaited. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport After Bomb ThreatIndiGo Flight receives bomb threat (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

An emergency landing was made at the Mumbai Airport after a bomb threat was received in a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight. 

More information on the threat and its details is awaited.

(this is a developing story) 

