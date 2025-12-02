IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport After Bomb Threat
A Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight received a bomb threat, and an emergency landing was made at the Mumbai Airport. Further details are awaited.
An emergency landing was made at the Mumbai Airport after a bomb threat was received in a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight.
More information on the threat and its details is awaited.
Emergency landing at Mumbai Airport after a bomb threat in a Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025
(this is a developing story)
