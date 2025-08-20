'Emergency', 'Police State': Opposition Creates Ruckus In Lok Sabha Over Bills Seeking Removal Of PM, CM, Ministers After Arrest

The Narendra Modi government's three Bills, which seek to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers or Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days, have sparked a massive protest in Parliament. The opposition MPs united against the bills; some tore the papers and some even termed the move dictatorial. The opposition MPs created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha by sloganeering and storming the well of the house. The debate saw accusation and counter accusation as well with Congress party leading the charge.

Bill In Lok Sabha

Amit Shah tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. He also proposed sending the bllls to a joint committee of Parliament. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

Opposition MPs Protest

Several Opposition MPs opposed the bills amid huge sloganeering. Opposing the Bills, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I stand to oppose the introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. This violates the principle of separation of powers and undermines the right of the people to elect a government. It gives executive agencies a free hand to act as judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions."

"This government is hell-bent on creating a Police State. This will be the final nail in the coffin of elected governments. The Indian Constitution is being amended to turn this country into a police state. The Chief Minister and the Ministers will not be accountable to the people," Owaisi added.

Congress MP Manish Tewari claimed that the bill is destructive to the basic structure of the Constitution. "The basic structure of the Indian Constitution states that there must be the rule of law, and its foundation is that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This bill makes an investigating officer more powerful than the Prime Minister of India. It violates Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty). It distorts parliamentary democracy, which is again part of the basic structure, by displacing the will of the people. This bill opens the door to political misuse by state machinery whose arbitrary actions have been repeatedly condemned by the Supreme Court. It throws all existing Constitutional safeguards to the winds. This makes the amendment unnecessary and unconstitutional," Tewari said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X and said, "I condemn the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, proposed to be tabled, by the Government of India today. I condemn it as a step towards something that is more than a super-emergency, a step to end the democratic era of India for ever. This draconian step comes as a death knell for democracy and federalism in India....The intent of the Bill is to consolidate a system of one man- one- party- one Government. The Bill tramples upon the basic structure of the Constitution."

The opposition leaders argued that the Bill seeks to empower the Union Government to intrude upon the mandate of the people, handing sweeping powers to unelected authorities like ED, CBI, to interfere in the functioning of elected State governments.

Bills Sent To JPC

The three bills were sent to the JPC on the recommendation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While the bills faced a stiff resistance from the opposition, this will set a narrative that opposition parties are supporting corrupt leaders. The NDA might gain in the perception war as it will claim a decisive action against elected leaders if accused of graft.