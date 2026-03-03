Emirates, Air India and IndiGo to operate special relief flights for Indians from Middle Eastern countries

In a major relief to lakhs of Indians stranded in Middle Eastern countries since Saturday, UAE’s Emirates, flydubai and Etihad from Monday began operating a few special flights, some destined to India.

Airlines, such as Emirates and IndiGo, are expected to operate their flights and special relief services on March 3. Multiple relief flights are also likely to reach at different Indian airports from the West Asia today amid the ongoing military conflict between Iran and United States along with Israel.

Four Etihad jets had already repatriated stranded passengers from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on late Monday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed Indian carriers to resume flights to open airspaces such as Oman and Saudi Arabia, with Air India and IndiGo restarting services from Tuesday. There is high demand for both regular and charter flights for Indians stranded in conflict-affected West Asia, though operations depend on regional conditions.

“Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers. Airlines are deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement,” the aviation ministry said in a statement.

IndiGo has scheduled 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to India on Tuesday “to help return stranded passengers, subject to necessary approvals and current airspace conditions,” according to a government statement.

Air India has already resumed its Europe, Canada and UK flights.

Additionally, the Air India Express will also resume its scheduled flights between Muscat and Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli from today.

In its statement, Emirates said it is “accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates.”

On Monday, 5 Emirate flights reached different parts of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

15 Etihad passenger planes departed from Abu Dhabi, including flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kochi, all "within a three-hour window" as the airport partially resumed operations.

Meanwhile, tensions are continuously growing in the Middle East as Iran vowed to avenge the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Joint military operation by the United States and Israel, targeting Iran's military, nuclear facility along with the compounds of top political and military leaders killed Khamenei last week.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the operation had a "clear, decisive mission" to "destroy the missile threat" from Iran, stressing that this is not a "so-called regime change war".