/Emirates Delhi flight delayed after bird strike; Air India extends Saudi suspension

An Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai was delayed after the aircraft was hit by a bird while arriving in the national capital, the airline said. Separately, Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until October 24, citing the prevailing situation in the region.
Emirates said its Dubai-Delhi flight EK517 encountered a bird strike on arrival on October 17. The incident delayed the aircraft's return service to Dubai, as it required repairs.
"Emirates flight EK517 from Dubai to Delhi on 17 October encountered a bird strike on arrival. As a result, the return flight EK517 from Delhi to Dubai will be delayed while the aircraft undergoes necessary repairs. Hotel accommodation is being arranged for affected passengers. The flight is now expected to depart at 07:00 Delhi local time on 18 October. Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused, Emirates said in its statement.
Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express have extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until October 24, amid the prevailing security situation in the region.
In a travel advisory, Air India said passengers with eligible bookings could change their travel dates once without paying a change fee.
"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026. We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests' travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period.”
The airline said the facility applies to confirmed bookings issued on or before October 15, for travel between October 9 and October 25. Eligible passengers can change their travel dates once, with the revised journey taking place by November 10.
Passengers may also be able to travel from another Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) station served by their airline, subject to availability.
"Guests holding confirmed Air India or Air India Express bookings issued on or before 15 October 2026, with travel dates between 9 October and 25 October 2026, are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change on their respective airline up to 10 November 2026. Guests who do not wish to rebook on the originally preferred sector for a future date may, instead, choose to rebook from an alternative station in the GCC region served by their respective airline, subject to availability," the statement read.
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