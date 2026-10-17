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Emirates Delhi flight delayed after bird strike; Air India extends Saudi suspension

Emirates said its Dubai-Delhi flight EK517 encountered a bird strike on arrival on October 17. The incident delayed the aircraft's return service to Dubai as it required repairs.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
Emirates Delhi flight delayed after bird strike; Air India extends Saudi suspension
Image Credit: ANI. Visuals of Delhi-bound Emirates flight that encountered a bird strike.

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