The double reverse: Why Emirates EK501 from India performed an unprecedented U-turn above a missile storm

In a rare manoeuvre, an Emirates flight from Mumbai was forced to make a 'double reverse' manoeuvre in the early hours of Tuesday morning as UAE air defenses scrambled to intercept a barrage of ballistic missiles fired from Iranian territory. The incident pointed to the increasing risks to air travel as the 'Operation Shield of Judah' conflict expands into a multicenter war.

High-stakes manoeuvres in UAE airspace

Emirates flight EK501, en route from Mumbai to Dubai International, was forced to make a rare 'double reverse' manoeuvre after it was initially ordered to return to India, followed by a second order to resume its flight path to Dubai but to a secondary holding pattern outside of UAE airspace.

According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, the Emirates flight was initially ordered to return to India after it received a high-level missile threat warning. The flight, however, was subsequently ordered to resume its flight path to Dubai, but to a secondary holding pattern, as the UAE Ministry of Defence scrambled to clear a path through the barrage of incoming missiles.

Regional infrastructure under fire

The disruption comes after a series of strikes that have crippled major transportation hubs. Both Dubai International, also known as DXB, and Zayed International Airport have suffered structural damage, mainly due to falling debris from intercepted Iranian drones.

Casualties

So far, one fatality has been recorded in Abu Dhabi due to strike-related debris.

Operations

Airports have technically reopened, but operations are restricted to emergency travel and the evacuation of thousands of stranded passengers due to the sudden closure of airspace.

A region at war: The fallout of Khamenei's death

The aerial combat comes after a seismic joint operation between the United States and Israel on Saturday, which led to the death of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched a series of drone and missile strikes through the “Axis of Resistance” targeting United States and Israeli installations in

Qatar & UAE

Bahrain & Kuwait

Iraq & Lebanon

As Hezbollah joined the fray from the north, experts are cautioning that the "wider West Asia" region is becoming a no-fly zone for aircraft, which could permanently alter global flight paths between East and West.

