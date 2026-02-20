Emmanuel Macron reacts to Trump leaking his WhatsApp message, drops ‘civilisation’ truth bomb

French President Emmanuel Macron, who appeared in a podcast with Indian YouTuber Raj Shamani, talked about a lot of issues openly. During the podcast, when he was asked about US President Donald Trump sharing his WhatsApp message publicly and threatening tariffs for not joining the Gaza Board of Peace, Macron did not hold back. Earlier, Macron had called Trump anti-Europe.

Reacting to the escalation, Macron said that while world leaders learn respect through civilisation of decades, some leaders are going backwards.

“I really believe that respect is a part of leadership. You can share an idea or you may disagree, but you will have to do it in a respectful way. Respect was built through a civilisation process decades after decades to improve ourselves. It's a little bit surprising for people to see leaders going backwards,” said Macron.

Macron was also asked whether he loves to break protocol. The question arises from Macron’s Mumbai jogging move, where he roamed without security.

Responding to the question, Macon said that he enjoys doing something unexpected and the experience of running on the streets of Mumbai was amazing.

The French President also said he likes having conversations without too much security, and he really enjoys observing the next culture and architecture of the city.