Emotional Moment For President Murmu As Visually-Impaired Children Sing For Her Birthday | WATCH

President Droupadi Murmu had an emotional moment as she got overwhelmed during an event when the students from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) sang a song to wish her on her birthday.

As the students of the Institute sang melodious birthday wishes for the President, she got teary-eyed by the gesture. The video of her emotional moment was shared by netizens on social media platforms as several users called it a 'heartwarming moment'.

"I could not hold back my tears. They sang from their heart and did it so beautifully," according to IANS, President Murmu later told the gathering, expressing her gratitude.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: President Droupadi Murmu gets emotional while attending an event at the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities on her birthday pic.twitter.com/00LqshfbRY — IANS (@ians_india) June 20, 2025

Leaders Extend Wishes To President

Earlier on Friday, several leaders in India wished President Murmu for her birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended wishes to her and added that her leadership continues to inspire the people of the country.

"Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," the PM wrote on X.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha also posted on X, wishing President Murmu, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Honourable President Draupadi Murmu ji on her birthday."

"I wish you a healthy and long life," the Congress Leader added.

Murmu's Uttarakhand Tour

President Murmu, currently on a three-day tour to Uttarakhand, visited the Institute, where the differently abled students sang a birthday tribute for her. She is on a visit to the state from June 19 to 21, and will inaugurate the Presidential Niketan and participate in various cultural and educational programmes.

The President will also release a book on the biodiversity of Presidential Niketan and participate in a state government programme on the International Day of Yoga on Saturday.

(with IANS inputs)