Empty cylinder? Don’t worry: This new LPG ATM fills it in minutes – Here’s is what you need to know

New Delhi: The impact of the ongoing war in the Middle East has started reaching Indian households, with LPG shortages reported in several areas over the past few days. Long queues outside gas agencies have become a common sight as people wait for hours to get cylinders. Concerns over supply disruption have grown, creating pressure on existing distribution systems.

In this situation, the LPG ATM model is being seen as a timely step to ease the burden on consumers.

During the supply pressure, authorities have introduced several changes in LPG rules to manage demand. The timeline for cylinder bookings has been extended. Oil companies have increased production following government directions in an attempt to stabilise supply. Demand, however, continues to be high in urban areas, highlighting the need for faster and more efficient delivery systems.

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First LPG ATM set up in Gurugram

The first LPG ATM has been installed in a residential township in Sector 33, Sohna, in Gurugram, Haryana. The system works like an automated vending unit that allows users to exchange empty cylinders for filled ones within minutes. The facility operates round the clock, giving residents access to gas at any time of the day or night.

Fully digital process

The process has been designed to be simple and user-friendly. Consumers enter their registered mobile number on the machine, after which a one-time password is sent for verification. The system then requires scanning of the barcode or QR code on the cylinder.

The entire process takes only a few minutes and does not involve direct human interaction.

Quick refill without long waits

Users can bring their empty cylinders to the machine and complete the payment using UPI, credit cards, debit cards or net banking. Once the payment is confirmed, the system releases a filled cylinder within two to three minutes, while the empty cylinder is retained by the machine.

This method helps eliminate the long waiting times usually seen at gas agencies.

Lighter cylinders improve convenience

The LPG ATM supplies composite cylinders made from fiber material instead of traditional iron ones. These cylinders weigh around 15 kilograms, which makes them much lighter than conventional cylinders that weigh about 31 kilograms when filled.

The reduced weight makes handling easier for users and adds to overall convenience in daily use.

Smart system ensures continuous supply

The machine can store around 10 cylinders at a time and is equipped with a smart alert system that monitors stock levels. When the supply inside the machine drops, nearby gas agencies receive notifications to refill it.

This system helps maintain a steady flow of cylinders and reduces the chances of shortages for users.

Pilot project aims for expansion

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has launched the LPG ATM as a pilot project with plans to expand the model to other locations in the future. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on traditional gas agencies and improve access to LPG for consumers.

Officials believe the system can play an important role in ensuring smoother supply, especially during periods of high demand.