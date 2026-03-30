Empty tankers, Navy escorts and diplomacy – How India is securing oil and gas through Hormuz

US-Israel-Iran War: As military confrontation in West Asia continues to intensify every day, India is making all possible efforts to protect its energy security. The government is sending empty tankers to the region to bring back essential oil and gas supplies. The operation is being coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Shipping and the Indian Navy to ensure that the country’s energy supply is uninterrupted, even in a high-risk environment.

The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has led to energy crisis across the world. Of the 24 Indian ships that were previously caught in the area, 20 are still stranded, carrying over 600 Indian sailors on board. Four ships have already returned to the country safely. The government is engaging with other countries to secure the safe passage of the remaining vessels.

Navy escorts and real-time assistance

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To protect incoming tankers, the Indian Navy has deployed several warships in the Gulf of Oman. These warships are not entering the most dangerous parts of the strait. Instead, they escort the ships along secure corridors from high-risk zones into the Arabian Sea.

The Navy is also providing real-time navigation guidance to ensure vessels sail on safe routes.

New challenges from Iran

The situation has become more complex due to directives from Iran, which has instructed ships to follow routes closer to its coastline, increasing risks. There are also reports of potential naval mines in the area, making precise guidance for each ship critical.

These challenges have increased the role of the Indian Navy in ensuring the safety of the tankers.

Diplomatic efforts intensify

Along with military measures, India has ramped up diplomatic engagement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with Iran’s president and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, emphasising the importance of safe passage for Indian ships and uninterrupted energy supplies.

Providing some relief in an otherwise tense environment, Iran has allowed vessels from India and a few other nations to pass through the Strait of Hormuz safely.

Focus on energy security

The crisis comes at a time when India is heavily dependent on imported energy. Maintaining continuous oil and gas supply is therefore a top priority. Sending empty tankers is part of a broader strategy to ensure that India can immediately replenish its energy reserves if needed.

The country is now actively coordinating both military and diplomatic efforts to manage the situation. In the coming days, the focus will be on safely bringing the stranded ships back and maintaining energy flows to support the country’s growing needs.