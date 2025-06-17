ENBEE Finance Teams Up With Sunrise FinServe To Give More Loans; Mulling Interim Dividend

ENBEE Trade and Finance, a company that provides loans, has joined forces with Sunrise FinServe. This partnership aims to make it easier and faster for ENBEE to give out loans, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat. ENBEE will use Sunrise FinServe's knowledge, network, and ways to find new customers to improve its lending. This will help ENBEE grow faster in giving out loans to individuals, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, ENBEE Trade and Finance on Monday said its board will meet this week to consider an interim dividend payment of up to 50 per cent for the 2025- 26 financial year. The company’s board will meet on June 20 to consider the declaration of up to 50 per cent interim dividend for the current financial year, the non-banking finance company said in an exchange filing on Monday, said PTI.

ENBEE Trade & Finance is also focused on funding environmentally friendly projects, such as putting up solar panels, developing wind energy, and building charging stations for electric vehicles.

In the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, ENBEE Trade and Finance made Rs 19.73 crore in total, which is more than the Rs 10.25 crore they made in the previous year (FY2023-24). Their profit for FY225 was Rs 4.95 crore, up from Rs 1.56 crore in FY24.