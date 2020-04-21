Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

An encounter broke out on Tuesday evening between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place in Melhora area of Zainapora village where terrorists fired on Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

At least two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped. The security forces have cordoned off the area.

There have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.