Encounter

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

A police officer said a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation in Chingam village.

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam district
Representational image

An encounter broke out in the early hours of Saturday between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. A police officer said a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation in Chingam village.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Encounter has started at Chingam area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

The police got an input about the presence of two to three terrorists hiding in the area. He said as the joint searching team cordoned the spot, terrorists hiding fired upon the searching team. The fire was retaliated and an encounter started.

The whole area is under cordon and all the entry and exit points have been sealed. Flashlights have been placed to make the area visible.

This is a developing story, More details are awaited.

