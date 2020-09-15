Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Marwal village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday (September 14) night.

"#Encounter has started at Marwal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police. @JmuKmrPolice

Talking to Zee News, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said that after a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Marwal village, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area during midnight.

The police officer added that as the joint search party cordoned the suspected area, the hiding terrorists opened fire on searching party which was retaliated by security forces triggering an encounter. Sources said that 2-3 terrorists are trapped inside the cordon.