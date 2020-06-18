Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, security forces trap at least 2 terrorists

A second encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second encounter in south Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Encounter has started at Munand area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

On a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area, Jammu Kashmir Police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation.

A police official said as the joint team of security forces tightened the cordon of the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching team and it was retaliated and an encounter started in the area. He added that there is an input that two to three terrorists are trapped in the cordon.

Earlier, during the night hours on a specific input cordon and search was launched at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora district where one terrorist was killed and search operation still going on.

“Last night Awantipur Police Launched an operation at village Meez Pampore, along with Army and other security forces. Target was House was adjoining a Big Mosque, After an initial exchange of fire and a grenade throw while the cordon was being laid the terrorists seemed to have shifted to the mosque. Exchange of fire resumed as the terrorists shifted to adjoining shed. One militant killed so far," a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said.

Earlier, on June 17 night a joint team of Police, Army's 50RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Meej Pampore after receiving credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to police officials, as the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon searching party and also lobbed a grenade. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Shopian once the main hub of terrorists seems prime focus of security forces. This is the fifth encounter in last one month in Shopian and until now 17 terrorists have been killed in Shopian alone.