Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pathanpora village of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (June 11).

A join team of Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the central Kashmir district.

This is the fourth encounter in Kashmir since Sunday. The last three encounters took place in Shopian district, which is in South Kashmir. Fourteen terrorists were killed in these encounters.

On Wednesday (June 10), the security forces killed five terrorists in south Kashmir`s Shopian district. Confirming the news, Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, “the encounter began at Sugoo village on Wednesday morning after security forces came under fire from hiding terrorists. Three terrorists were killed earlier.”

The Sugoo village, where the encounter took place, was earlier cordoned off by a joint team of Army and the J&K Police after receiving a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.