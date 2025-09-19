Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.

According to a statement released by the Indian Army, the gunfight began around 8:00 PM, and the operation is currently ongoing.

"In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps established contact with terrorists at around 8 PM on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress," the Army said in a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WhiteKnightCorps | #OpUpdate



*Contact with Terrorists*



In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 19, 2025

More details are awaited.