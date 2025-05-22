Advertisement
Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar District

An encounter erupted in the Singhpora forest of Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, as security forces trapped 3–4 terrorists. A joint anti-terror operation is ongoing in the Chatroo area.

Security personnel stand guard (IANS)

An encounter broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists in the Singhpora forest area of the Chatroo region in Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

According to initial reports, security personnel have successfully cornered 3 to 4 terrorists in the dense forest zone. A joint operation involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces is currently underway.

