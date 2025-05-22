Encounter Underway Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar District
An encounter erupted in the Singhpora forest of Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, as security forces trapped 3–4 terrorists. A joint anti-terror operation is ongoing in the Chatroo area.
Trending Photos
An encounter broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists in the Singhpora forest area of the Chatroo region in Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.
According to initial reports, security personnel have successfully cornered 3 to 4 terrorists in the dense forest zone. A joint operation involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces is currently underway.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv