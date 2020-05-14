हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Yamrach village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday (May 13) night.

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists at Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Yamrach village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday (May 13) night.

According to details, the encounter started after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in Yamrach after receiving a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces approached towards the hideout of the terrorists, the terrorists opened fire upon them, triggering an encounter. Sources told Zee Media that more reinforcements have been brought in to kill the terrorists. Sources added that two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area and all the exit points of the area have been sealed off to prevent them from escaping.

In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Wednesday (May 6) killed the most wanted and Pakistan-supported Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's top terror commander Riyaz Naikoo along with his associate in an encounter in Beighpora village of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

With Naikoo's elimination, the security forces also avenged the deaths of five security men recently killed in Kupwara district on May 3. Naikoo, Kashmir`s most wanted terrorist and Hizbul chief was trapped late on Tuesday in his native Beighpora village in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKulgam encounterKulgam Kashmir encounter
Next
Story

India's dependence on Chinese products and PM Narendra Modi's clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat
  • 74,281Confirmed
  • 2,415Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4390000Confirmed
  • 295732Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M20S

DNA: Sudhir Chaudhary receives threats from terrorists, Zee News will not stop nor fear them