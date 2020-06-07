हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Reban area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday (June 7). 

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Reban area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday (June 7). A joint team of 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group (SOG) are carrying out the operation. The exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists started few hours ago.

On Saturday (June 6), a 25-year-old civilian was shot dead by unknown terrorists in Bomai village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. 

IGP Kashmir said, “Terrorists fired upon Danish Manzoor, s/o Manzoor Ahmad Najar, r/o Eidepora Bomai aged about 25 years. The family brought him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.”

A police official informed that Danish was shot near Edipora Bomai in Zainageer, while he was on his way to home. Danish was reportedly a driver by profession. 

 

