Encounter

Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

According to news agency ANI, at least two or three terrorists are reported to be trapped.

Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Baramulla district

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday in Binner area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir

According to news agency ANI, at least two or three terrorists are reported to be trapped.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of terrorists, news agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.

with agency inputs

Tags:
EncounterJammu and Kashmir encounterBaramulla district encounter
