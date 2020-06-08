हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, 4-5 terrorists believed to be trapped

An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Pinjora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started on Sunday (June 7) night after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Army's 44 RR, police and CRPF.

Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian, 4-5 terrorists believed to be trapped
ANI photo

An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Pinjora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started on Sunday (June 7) night after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Army's 44 RR, police and CRPF.

According to police, as the team cordoned the spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces which forced them to open fire at the terrorists thus triggering the encounter.

“Encounter has started at #Pinjora area of #Shopain. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

A police officer said that it is likely that 4-5 terrorists are trapped in the area.

On Sunday, five terrorists were killed by security forces in Zainapora belt of Shopian. A top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was also killed in the encounter. The gunbattle started between terrorists and joint forces of 178 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group on Sunday morning and went on for several hours, before it came to end with the killing of five terrorists. The encounter took place at the Reban village in Zainapora belt of south Kashmir's Shopian.

The killing of five terrorists has come as a big success for the Indian forces. As many as 80 terrorists have so far been neutralised by security forces this year, among which 21 were top commanders of various terror outfits.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirShopian encounterKashmir encounter
Next
Story

Haryana Board Class 10th result not releasing on June 8 due to this reason
  • 2,48,114Confirmed
  • 6,954Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M20S

India Ka DNA Conclave 2020: No compromise in border dispute with China, says Ram Madhav