Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, 4-5 terrorists believed to be trapped

An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Pinjora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started on Sunday (June 7) night after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Army's 44 RR, police and CRPF.

According to police, as the team cordoned the spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces which forced them to open fire at the terrorists thus triggering the encounter.

“Encounter has started at #Pinjora area of #Shopain. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

A police officer said that it is likely that 4-5 terrorists are trapped in the area.

On Sunday, five terrorists were killed by security forces in Zainapora belt of Shopian. A top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was also killed in the encounter. The gunbattle started between terrorists and joint forces of 178 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group on Sunday morning and went on for several hours, before it came to end with the killing of five terrorists. The encounter took place at the Reban village in Zainapora belt of south Kashmir's Shopian.

The killing of five terrorists has come as a big success for the Indian forces. As many as 80 terrorists have so far been neutralised by security forces this year, among which 21 were top commanders of various terror outfits.