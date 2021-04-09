Encounter underway in J&K's Shopian, 3 terrorists killed in overnight operation, 2 jawans injured

New Delhi: Three unidentified terrorists were killed and two army troopers were left injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian town on Thursday (April 8), informed the police.

A police official said, “Two army soldiers sustained injuries in the ongoing operation and have been shifted to hospital for treatment.” He added that the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

The encounter is still underway between terrorists and security forces in Jan Mohalla town of Shopian district. As per sources, two more terrorists are believed to be holed up inside the mosque.

Meanwhile, late on Thursday night, the Jammu and Kashmir police sent the brother of one terrorist and a local Imam inside the mosque to persuade the terrorists to surrender. The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed in a tweet, "#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Brother of holed up #terrorist and local Imamsahab sent inside the mosque to persuade the #terrorists to come out and #surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow."

Chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror outfit has been trapped while three unidentified terrorists have been killed by the security forces, the police stated. Confirming the same, the Kashmir Zone police tweeted, "Chief of proscribed terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped."

Earlier around 4 PM, a joint team of J&K police and security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Jan Mohalla area of Shopian district in south Kashmir after getting the input of the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the terrorists fired upon them and during the retaliatory firing security personnel sustained injuries, the police official said.

(With ANI inputs)

