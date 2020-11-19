हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway at Nagrota district in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 terrorists trapped

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists near Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu at the Jammu and Kashmir highway, early Thursday morning.

Image used for representational purpose

Jammu: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists near Ban toll laza in Jammu's Nagrota district at the Jammu and Kashmir highway, early Thursday morning.

According to reports, 3-4 terrorists are beived tohave been trapped. There is gun firing from both the ends.

The terrorists were on their way to Kashmir from Jammu in a bus.

Live TV

Meanwhile, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir at least 12 civilians were injured on Wednesday evening in an attack when suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces. 

The grenade intended for the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kakapora area of the district, missed the target and exploded on the road.

The area has been cordoned and a search in the area is going on. Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

