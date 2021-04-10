हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounters break out in Kulgam, Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir

Two separate encounters have broken out at Hatipora area of Kulgam and Senthen area of Anantnag in south Kashmir. 

File Photo (PTI)
File Photo (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Two encounters broke out between a joint team of police and security forces and terrorists at Hatipora area of Kulgam and Senthem in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (April 10). According to reports, two to three terrorists are said to be trapped at the Hatipira area where heavy firing is said to be taking place between both sides. More details are awaited. 

On April 9, at least seven militants, including terror outfit Ansar Ghazwatul Hind chief Imtiaz Ahmad Shah, were gunned down by security forces in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts. "Five terrorists have been killed in a Shopian operation, while two others were killed in the encounter at Nowbugh in Tral area of Pulwama district," a police official said.

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police had said that efforts were being made to get two militants hiding inside a mosque in Shopian after an overnight encounter to surrender. "Brother of holed up #terrorist & local Imamsahab sent inside mosque to persuade the #terrorists to come out & #surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque," the police said in a tweet.

The police had earlier tweeted about the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind chief trapped inside the mosque. "Chief of proscribed #terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped," the tweet said. The encounter in Shopian town had broke out on Thursday (April 8) evening.

In a separate incident, terrorists shot dead an Army jawan, who had come home on leave, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. The ultras shot at and injured Havaldar Salim outside his residence at Goriwan in Bijbehara area of the district, a police official said. Salim was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

