End lockdown with Raj Bhawan, follow MHA warnings on coronavirus COVID-19 seriously: West Bengal Governor tells CM Mamata Banerjee

Two days after Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote to the West Bengal government raising objection over violation of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown guidelines by the people in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday (April 13) urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to end 'lockdown' with Raj Bhawan.

Governor Dhankar added that the country is currently in combat mode against coronavirus pandemic and its time for everyone to join hands and defeat the deadly virus.

Referring to the MHA warnings, Governor Dhankar said that the state government must take the warnings seriously and take correctional steps. "Urge CM Mamata Banerjee to end Lockdown with Raj Bhawan. We are in combat mode coronavirus pandemic and must act in togetherness in State interest. MHA warnings must lead to correctional approach. Officials be held accountable for lapses," he tweeted.

On April 11 (Saturday), the MHA wrote a letter to the Central Secretariat clearly mentioning that areas like Rajabazar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiabruz in KOlkata are witnessing widescale violation of lockdown and social distancing.

The letter also stated that the police in the state has been allowing to hold religious congregations; whereas free ration are being distributed not through the institutional delivery system but by political leaders, thus resulting in a spread of coronavirus infection.

Requesting the state government led by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to take strict action in the matter, the letter by MHA also sought an action taken report from the state government. "It is further requested to take measures to prevent reoccurance of such violations in future," stated the letter.