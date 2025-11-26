Advertisement
End Of An Era: Lalu Family Told To Vacate Famed 10 Circular Road Residence - Here’s Why?

The residence in question is the bungalow at 10 Circular Road, Patna, long considered a political nerve centre for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Bihar government has issued a notice instructing former Chief Minister Rabri Devi to vacate the property.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 11:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
End Of An Era: Lalu Family Told To Vacate Famed 10 Circular Road Residence - Here’s Why?Photo Credit: @ZeeNews/ X

The Lalu Prasad Yadav family has been asked to vacate the government bungalow they have occupied for roughly two decades, raising questions in Bihar about whether the move is a matter of legal procedure or political retaliation.

The residence in question is the bungalow at 10 Circular Road, Patna, long considered a political nerve centre for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Bihar government has issued a notice instructing former Chief Minister Rabri Devi to vacate the property. The notice does not specify a deadline. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the eviction notice for Rabri Devi: 

Rabri Devi was first allotted the bungalow on 16 January 2006, shortly after the formation of the Nitish Kumar government, in her capacity as a former Chief Minister. Located close to the official Chief Minister’s residence, the property has since served as a hub for the Lalu family’s political activity — from strategy meetings to election campaigns. 

It was from this residence that Tejashwi Yadav led his election operations, and it has been the backdrop of several well-known family episodes.

Under the new allocation, Rabri Devi has been assigned a smaller bungalow at 39 Harding Road, which spans about 1.25 acres, compared with the nearly 1.75-acre Circular Road property. The new residence features a saffron-coloured main gate, a detail that has drawn attention amid political tensions. Several RJD leaders have expressed anger over the decision.

In 2019, the Patna High Court struck down the Nitish government’s earlier policy allowing all former Chief Ministers to retain government accommodations for life. The case reached the court after Tejashwi Yadav challenged an eviction notice served to him following the fall of the Grand Alliance government in 2017. Tejashwi, who had been allotted the 5 Deshratna Marg bungalow as Deputy Chief Minister, lost that home after the coalition ended. The High Court not only dismissed his petition but also abolished lifetime accommodation for former Chief Ministers. Rabri Devi had been shielded at the time because she was serving as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

The Building Construction Department has now reassigned the residence meant for the Opposition Leader to 39 Harding Road, making it the official home for that post. This reclassification is the basis for the notice asking Rabri Devi to vacate 10 Circular Road.

RJD supporters claim the action is politically motivated, but the report also recalls earlier allegations of similar conduct against the Lalu-Rabri administrations. 

In 1990, when Lalu Prasad was Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar—then a political rival—was reportedly denied permission to stay at a state guest house, and later, the government transferred a friend who had sheltered him in an official residence, forcing him out again.

In a related development, Rabri Devi’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has also been asked to vacate his allotted residence because he lost his seat in the most recent Assembly election.

RJD supporters claim the action is politically motivated, but the report also recalls earlier allegations of similar conduct against the Lalu-Rabri administrations.

