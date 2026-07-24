/'End of hunger, beginning of accountability': Sonam Wangchuk after ending 26-day fast

"On the 26th day of my hunger strike, I want to share some important information. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh came here. Leaders of the Ladakh Apex Body were also present. Before that, as you know, around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties came here, signed their support, and requested me to end my hunger strike. They assured me that the issue of paper leaks would be discussed. The same assurance was conveyed by the Union Ministers as well. Over the last few days, it took some time to receive a written commitment, and today I have finally received that written assurance," he said.