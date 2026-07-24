/'End of hunger, beginning of accountability': Sonam Wangchuk after ending 26-day fast

Education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day hunger strike after the Centre assured him that concerns over examination reforms and accountability would be discussed in Parliament. The decision came after written assurances from the government and support from Members of Parliament across political parties on the key demands raised during the protest.
Announcing the development on X, Wangchuk's team wrote, "END OF HUNGER... BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY...!"
END OF HUNGER... BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY...!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026
Sonam Wangchuk ends his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and members of parliament of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the… pic.twitter.com/0C9YX5VlsL
The post added, "Sonam Wangchuk ends his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and members of parliament of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the floors of the Indian Parliament. The government also gave assurance that families of suicide victims in the recent NEET examination paper leak will be given adequate compensation and that there will be no cases registered against the peacefully protesting students and youths."
In a video message, Wangchuk said the decision followed a meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, who reiterated the government's commitment to address the issue.
"On the 26th day of my hunger strike, I want to share some important information. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh came here. Leaders of the Ladakh Apex Body were also present. Before that, as you know, around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties came here, signed their support, and requested me to end my hunger strike. They assured me that the issue of paper leaks would be discussed. The same assurance was conveyed by the Union Ministers as well. Over the last few days, it took some time to receive a written commitment, and today I have finally received that written assurance," he said.
According to a government statement, the Centre has responded positively to the demands raised during the protest.
"Government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully in Jantar Mantar and those participating in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026. Government has already assured a threadbare discussion to find a solution to the paper leak and educational reforms regarding examinations in Parliament. Besides, the Government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," the statement said.
Wangchuk's fast had attracted widespread support from students, education activists, civil society groups and lawmakers from across the political spectrum, who called for stronger safeguards against examination paper leaks and greater accountability in the country's education system.
(With IANS inputs)
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