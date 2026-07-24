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'End of hunger, beginning of accountability': Sonam Wangchuk after ending 26-day fast

In a video message, Wangchuk said the decision followed a meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, who reiterated the government's commitment to address the issue.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 08:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
'End of hunger, beginning of accountability': Sonam Wangchuk after ending 26-day fast
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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