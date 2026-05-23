End of road for elite Delhi Gymkhana Club: Centre orders British-era club to vacate premises by June 5

The elite Delhi Gymkhana Club, imperial-era haunt of the high-heeled and the influential, located in the heart of Lutyens Delhi, is set to be taken over by the Union government for “public security purposes,” according to an official document accessed on Saturday.

A notice issued to the Club management for eviction said that, "it has been determined that the said premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”.

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The notice, signed by Deputy Land and Development Officer Suchit Goyal, was issued to the Delhi Gymkhana Club on May 22, informing its General Committee and Secretary that the government will take possession of the club’s existing 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road, located near the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on June 5.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in its notice, having the subject line “Re-entry and resumption of premises”, that the Club land is being reclaimed as the land is essential to fulfil “urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands”.

The notice addressed to the Club secretary said, “You are directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises to the representatives of this office on the aforesaid date. In the event of non-compliance, possession shall be taken in accordance with law.”

The notice cited Clause 4 of the lease deed, stating that the lessor is empowered to reclaim the premises if the land is needed for a public purpose. Invoking these powers, the President of India, acting through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), has determined the lease and ordered immediate re-entry of the property.

The notice said that the entire land parcel, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings standing on it, would vest absolutely with the President of India through the Land and Development Office (L&DO).

The Delhi Gymkhana Club is among India’s oldest and most prestigious elite social institutions. Established in July 1913, its iconic buildings designed in the Lutyens style have long served as a prominent gathering place for senior bureaucrats, diplomats, and military officials.

The Club was built at its present location in the early 1930s. The building contract was given to architect Robert Tor Russell, who also designed two of Delhi’s landmark structures, Connaught Place and the Commander-in-Chief’s residence, later known as Teen Murti House, the official residence of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club was constructed at its present location in the early 1930s. The building contract was awarded to architect Robert Tor Russell, who also designed two of Delhi’s landmark structures, Connaught Place and the Commander-in-Chief’s residence, later known as Teen Murti House, the official residence of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The prestigious club is believed to have a membership cap of nearly 5,600 permanent members, with around 100 new permanent members inducted annually to fill vacancies arising from resignations or the death of existing members.

The exclusive Delhi Gymkhana Club is known to have a long waiting list of aspiring members, some of whom are forced to wait for over 40 years. aspiring private or civilian club members required to deposit an application fee exceeding Rs 7 lakh to secure a place on the waiting list.

With inputs from agency....