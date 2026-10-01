/End of the road for UP Shiksha Mitras? High Court barred them from Special TET

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Mitras will not be allowed to appear for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 after the Allahabad High Court dismissed their plea seeking inclusion in the examination. The ruling came on Thursday (October 1) after the court had reserved its order on September 24.
A single bench of Justice Manju Rani Chauhan dismissed the petition filed by Vaseem Ahamad and 220 others. The petitioners had sought an opportunity to appear in the Special TET meant for teachers who are working in schools.
The court held that the petitioners cannot claim a right to appear in the special examination merely because they are eligible to take the general TET. It also held that the legal position of Shiksha Mitras is different from that of teachers who are appointed to teaching posts. The court said the Constitution does not require the state to remove a distinction when it is based on a valid legal purpose.
The petition was filed after the Uttar Pradesh government announced the Special TET for teachers already working in schools. The petitioners sought the same opportunity, arguing that their long teaching experience and training should make them eligible to take the examination.
During the September 24 hearing, they argued that many Shiksha Mitras had been teaching in basic education schools for years. They told the court that many had around 26 years of experience and had also performed duties related to elections, census work, counting, school operations, examinations and departmental training.
The petitioners also argued that the Basic Education Department had provided them two-year BTC training. They sought an opportunity to take the TET after the Supreme Court made the examination mandatory for teachers.
However, the court did not accept their plea for inclusion in the Special TET.
The Special TET was introduced in Uttar Pradesh after the top court made TET a mandatory requirement for teachers. Its September 1, 2025 judgment said teachers who fall within the applicable rules must meet the TET requirement, including serving teachers appointed earlier in many cases.
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has issued the notification for Special TET 2026 under Advertisement No. 03/2026. The examination is meant for eligible teachers serving at the primary and upper-primary levels, along with specified special educators. The application process began on September 5 and the last date for applications and fee payment is October 4. The examination is scheduled for November 3.
The apex court has also set a deadline for serving teachers to meet the TET requirement. According to the Special TET notification, serving teachers affected by the requirement have to clear TET by August 31, 2028.
The High Court order leaves the Shiksha Mitras outside the special examination created for the categories covered by the government's notification. Their eligibility for the regular TET is a separate issue. The court's ruling specifically dealt with their claim to appear in the Special TET.
The issue is important for Shiksha Mitras who have not cleared TET and are seeking opportunities in teacher recruitment or regularisation. Their demand followed the Special TET notification, which gave eligible serving teachers a chance to meet the TET requirement.
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