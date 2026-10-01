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End of the road for UP Shiksha Mitras? High Court barred them from Special TET

The court said Shiksha Mitras cannot claim entry to the Special TET simply because they are eligible for the regular TET, treating their legal status separately from that of serving government teachers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 07:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
End of the road for UP Shiksha Mitras? High Court barred them from Special TET

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