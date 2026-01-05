Enemies Another Nightmare: DRDO Gets AoN For BM-04 SRB Missile, Strengthening India’s Conventional Strike Arsenal: Report

India's enemies are set to face another nightmare as the DRDO will soon induct a lethal missile into Indian Army's arsenal. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has received Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to develop the BM-04 short-range ballistic missile (SRBM). This marks a significant step in strengthening the country’s conventional deterrence posture. The BM-04 is designed to bridge the operational gap between the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket system and the Agni series of ballistic missiles. It will provide India with a precise, high-speed strike option in the 400–1,500 km range, said reports.

Unveiled at a defence exhibition in Hyderabad, the BM-04 reflects India’s growing focus on conventionally armed ballistic missiles capable of delivering rapid and accurate strikes without crossing the nuclear threshold.

Conventional Deterrence

The BM-04 is tailored for high-precision conventional strike roles, with an estimated maximum range of up to 1,500 km. This range places key adversary targets well within reach, particularly in the western theatre. Closely resembling the Agni-P missile in form and design, the BM-04 represents a conventional adaptation of an existing, proven ballistic missile architecture.

By focusing on speed, manoeuvrability, and accuracy, the missile enhances India’s ability to conduct counterforce and counter-value strikes using non-nuclear means. This aligns with India’s broader effort to develop credible conventional deterrence while maintaining strategic stability.

Technical Features

The BM-04 is a two-stage, solid-fuel missile measuring 10.2 metres in length and 1.2 metres in diameter, with a launch weight of approximately 11,500 kg. It is capable of carrying a 500 kg conventional warhead and is designed to achieve a circular error probability (CEP) of around 30 metres, underscoring its precision-strike role.

The missile is equipped with advanced guidance systems and a manoeuvrable trajectory, improving survivability against enemy missile defence systems. These features allow the BM-04 to evade interception and maintain accuracy even in contested air and missile defence environments.

Deployment will be carried out using an indigenous six-wheel Transport Erector Launcher (TEL). The missile is canisterised, enabling warheads to be mated with delivery systems in advance and significantly reducing launch preparation time.

Future-Proof Design

One of the BM-04’s key strengths lies in its modular and upgrade-friendly design. The missile can be periodically enhanced with new warheads, sensors, and propulsion technologies as threat perceptions evolve. This ensures long-term relevance and adaptability, making the system resilient against emerging challenges.

Such flexibility also allows the Indian armed forces to tailor the missile for varied mission profiles, reinforcing its role as a reliable and scalable strike asset.

Supporting Integrated Rocket Force

The BM-04 is expected to play an important role in supporting India’s emerging Integrated Rocket Force concept, which aims to unify rocket and missile capabilities under a cohesive command structure. By filling the range and capability gap between battlefield rockets and long-range strategic missiles, the BM-04 adds depth to India’s conventional strike ladder.

Overall, the development of the BM-04 signals New Delhi’s intent to strengthen its conventional military options with precision, speed, and survivability—enhancing deterrence while preserving escalation control in a complex regional security environment.