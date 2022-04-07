New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday (April 7) questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah in Delhi in connection with the J&K Bank case.

As per PTI, the officials said Omar Abdullah arrived at the ED’s headquarters this morning where his statement is being recorded in connection with the purchase of a building by the J&K Bank about 12 years ago. They said the case was registered by the federal probe agency earlier this year.

Calling the questioning “political in nature”, the NC wrote on its Twitter handle that Abdullah will "cooperate as there is no wrongdoing on his part".

JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it today on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation. Even though this exercise is political in nature he will cooperate as there is no wrongdoing on his part pic.twitter.com/ixYFgnWlHS — JKNC (@JKNC_) April 7, 2022

Slamming BJP-ruled Central government, NC said whichever party stands against the saffron party, central agencies are “misused” against them. “The central government has made a habit of misusing investigative agencies and this is another step in the same direction. No political party that puts up meaningful opposition to the BJP has been spared, whether it is the ED, CBI, NIA, NCB - all have been used for political purposes,” the NC said in its statement.

The J&K party further alleged that elections are now announced by the ED instead of the Election Commission (EC). “There was a time when elections were announced by the EC but now it seems that elections are announced by the ED. Over recent years we have seen that where ever state elections are due, agencies like the ED move in and target those parties who pose a challenge to the BJP,” the NC claimed.

Terming the ED summon “vicious vilification”, JKNC said, “This summons is another step in the vicious vilification campaign that started even before 5th August 2019, when constitutional position holders like the then Governor were used to make slanderous accusations against opponents of the BJP, knowing full well that there was no legal recourse available to those at the receiving end of these lies.”

“Even though this exercise is political in nature, Mr Omar Abdullah will cooperate with investigative agencies as there is no wrongdoing on his part and he is not an accused in any matter under investigation,” it added.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met NC chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav and other leaders, after the conclusion of Parliament's Budget session. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV