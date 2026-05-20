'My struggle was never for power': Engineer Rashid hints at leaving politics

Engineer Rashid, a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla constituency who is facing a terror funding case, has hinted that he may leave electoral politics in the future. While speaking to a large gathering during his father’s funeral in Handwara, the jailed Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader said his political struggle is not just about elections or power. He said he wants dignity, justice, and peace for the people of Jammu and Kashmir after spending years in jail and facing political turmoil.

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Engineer Rashid says politics has taken heavy personal toll

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Engineer Rashid said years of imprisonment and prolonged political upheaval had taken a profound toll on both his personal life and political journey. The Awami Ittehad Party leader, who has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 in connection with a terror-funding case, indicated that he may step away from active electoral politics in the future.

“I may not contest elections again. Politics has exacted a heavy personal cost, and my struggle has never been for power, but for the dignity and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Rashid said.

Baramulla MP reflects on Article 370, statehood and Jammu Kashmir politics

The parliamentarian, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from prison and emerged victorious from the Baramulla constituency, said his political struggle had never been confined to the restoration of Article 370 or the demand for statehood alone.

Instead, he described it as a broader quest for dignity, justice, reconciliation, and peaceful coexistence for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Engineer Rashid calls for dialogue and compassion in democracy

Rashid used the occasion to underline what he described as the need for a more compassionate political environment in Jammu and Kashmir. He said democracy must be driven by dialogue and differing viewpoints rather than intimidation or hostility.

He added that the years spent behind bars and the hardships endured by his family had only strengthened his conviction in his political beliefs.

MP reveals reluctance to seek bail for father's funeral

The MP also revealed that he was initially reluctant to seek interim bail to attend his father’s funeral but eventually agreed after persistent persuasion from relatives and close associates.

His remarks drew emotional responses from supporters and attendees gathered in Handwara for the funeral prayers.

Engineer Rashid urges the government to prioritize reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir

Appealing for a shift in the government’s approach toward detained youth in the region, Rashid stressed that lasting peace could only emerge through reconciliation, empathy, and the restoration of public trust.

He argued that continued dependence on detentions and stringent laws risked widening the sense of alienation and urged authorities to prioritize outreach and engagement over coercive measures.

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